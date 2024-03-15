UEFA 2023-2024 Europa League Quarter-Finals, Semi-finals Draw In Full

The 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals draws are out and the stage is set for the last eight of the second tier of European club football.

Liverpool vs Atalanta is the biggest fixture in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final round and it will be the biggest test for coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys in the competition. Recall that they cruised over Czech club, Sparta Praha, 11-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.

Benfica vs Marseille is another interesting fixture to look out for in the Europa League quarter-final stage as they are both consistent teams in UEFA club competitions.

Two Italian rivals, AC Milan and Roma have been paired to clash in the round, while Premier League side, West Ham United have been paired to attempt to end the unbeaten run of German Bundesliga table-toppers, Bayer Leverkusen.

Below is the full 2023-2024 Europa League Quarter-final draw

The first legs of all the fixtures will take place on April 11, 2024, while the second legs will take place on April 18. The kick-off time of all the games has not been determined yet.

The quarter-finals fixtures are:

AC Milan v Roma

Liverpool v Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen v West Ham

Benfica v Marseille

Semi-finals draw

Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta

AC Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham