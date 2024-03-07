Liverpool Humiliates Sparta Praha In Europa League Clash

English Premier League club, Liverpool, won their match against Sparta Praha on Thursday evening despite a long injury list.

Naija News reports that Liverpool dominated the game from start to finish, with Jurgen Klopp opting for a strong lineup despite the upcoming Manchester City clash.

Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah returned to the pitch today after recovering from injury, although it’s unclear how much playing time he will have against Manchester City on Sunday.

Liverpool smiled home with five goals while Sparta Praha embraced the defeat with a goal.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the score sheet for Liverpool by winning a penalty kick.

Darwin Nunez added to the scoreboard with a brace, and Luiz Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai scored a goal each for the Reds.

Liverpool youngster, Conor Bradley helped the host team with an own goal.

This was the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 tie. The second leg will be played at Anfield next week.

Meanwhile, the manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, has admitted that if he was a Chelsea fan, he wouldn’t have been happy with the current state of the club.

Chelsea, who won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup barely three seasons ago, are totally a shadow of their former selves.

Last season, they finished below the top 6. This season, they are on the verge of doing the same as they currently sit in the 11th spot on the league table with 36 points in 26 games, after 10 wins, 6 draws, and 10 defeats.

This abysmal run has left Chelsea fans frustrated, especially after they gave away a one-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brentford on Saturday, March 2.

Pochettino, who became the coach of the struggling Premier League giants ahead of the 2023-2024 season, has noted that the club’s fans deserve to be frustrated as he admitted that his team has not been able to meet expectations.

“We need to accept the frustration,” Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

“Maybe if I was a fan I’d be the same because we are not matching the expectation.

“We must be responsible for our performance and try hard to improve.”

Note that since Todd Boehly and his consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022, the two-time Champions League winners have spent over £1 billion in signing new players.

Despite the huge investment in recruitment within the space of two seasons, Chelsea are yet to have anything to show for it.

Ahead of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League clash, which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11, Pochettino pleaded for the club’s fans to support his team at Stamford Bridge against their visitors.