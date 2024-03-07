Pochettino Admits He Wouldn’t Have Been Happy If He Was Chelsea’s Fan

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, has admitted that if he was a Chelsea fan, he wouldn’t have been happy with the current state of the club.

Chelsea who won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, barely three seasons ago are totally a shadow of their former selves.

Last season, they finished below the top 6. This season, they are on the verge of doing the same as they currently sit in the 11th spot on the league table with 36 points in 26 games, after 10 wins, 6 draws, and 10 defeats.

This abysmal run has left Chelsea fans frustrated especially after throwing away a one-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Brentford on Saturday, March 2.

Pochettino who became the coach of the struggling Premier League giants ahead of the 2023-2024 season has noted that the club’s fans deserve to be frustrated as he admitted that his team has not been able to meet expectations.

“We need to accept the frustration,” Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

“Maybe if I was a fan I’d be the same because we are not matching the expectation.

“We must be responsible for our performance and try hard to improve.”

Note that since Todd Boehly and his consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022, the two-time Champions League winners have spent over £1 billion in signing new players.

Despite the huge investment in recruitment within the space of two seasons, Chelsea are yet to have anything to show for it.

Ahead of the Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League clash which is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11, Pochettino pleaded for the club’s fans to support his team at Stamford Bridge against their visitors.

“We are suffering negativity but we can’t stop believing, we must keep believing and try to perform on Monday,” Pochettino said.

“I really believe we can succeed. Of course, we need our fans. We hope the fans will be behind us on Monday to help us win the game. That is so important for our players.

“We can believe that we can start to win games to get close to qualifying for Europe. The opportunity is there but if you give up belief we will go down [the league].”