Mauricio Pochettino Laments Over Chelsea’s Midfield Issues After 2-2 Draw With Brentford

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has lamented that Chelsea are still struggling this season because most of his midfield options are still out with different degrees of injuries.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino and his boys traveled to Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 2, for their Premier League matchday 26 encounter with Brentford.

Chelsea were expected to run away with a slim 1-0 win courtesy of Nicolas Jackson’s 35th minute goal but they went behind in the second half. Chelsea struggled with a 2-1 setback until in the 83rd minute when Axel Disasi scored the equalizer.

The draw was Chelsea’s major setback in their quest to finish higher in the league table as they were left in the 11th spot with 36 points in 26 games.

In reaction to how Chelsea performed against Brentford, coach Pochettino lamented that he couldn’t use his midfielder Conor Gallagher during the game because the Englishman was tired.

He also lamented that he would have loved to bring in new signings like Roméo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu who have been inconsistent due to fitness issues.

“We needed to provide the midfield with the possibility not to cover too much distance”, Pochettino said.

“Gallagher didn’t start against Leeds because he was very, very tired.

“Because players like Lavia are supposed to be very good players, and of course Lesley Ugochukwu.

“They are injured and we can’t refresh players that are in a key area. That is why to help them with another center-back.”