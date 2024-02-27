Mauricio Pochettino Insists He Didn’t Snub Chelsea’s Owner After Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, said he did not blank the club’s co-owner, Todd Boehly, after the Carabao Cup final contrary to speculations.

On Sunday, February 25, coach Mauricio Pochettino led Chelsea to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium. Coach Jurgen Klopp paraded a series of youngsters in the game due to his club’s injury woes.

Despite using mostly youngsters in the game, Liverpool managed to beat Chelsea 1-0 thanks to a header from Virgil van Dijk in extra time.

The goal came after Chelsea wasted a series of goalscoring opportunities like Liverpool. But most fans of Chelsea were not happy about the loss because the Blues failed to beat a team made up of mostly youngsters.

During the medal presentation ceremony after the Carabao Cup final, visuals showed coach Mauricio Pochettino walking past Todd Boehly without shaking hands with him.

But a contrary clip showed that the Argentine coach briefly shook hands with the American billionaire using his left hand.

However, most people believed the first narrative that Pochettino blanked Boehly, and there is speculation that the Argentine coach has now come to clear.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup tie with Leeds United on Wednesday, February 28, coach Pochettino insisted that he feels the support of the club’s board and that there are d no issues between him and the club’s owners.

“After the game, Todd sent a really nice message”, the former Paris Saint Germain coach said.

“We were talking and I said hello when I saw them in the stadium. I met Behdad [Eghbali, co-owner] after and we were talking, we were talking.

“We were sharing our opinion of the game, we were talking about the opportunity we missed to win a trophy because we played really well in 90 minutes. We were not clinical enough.”