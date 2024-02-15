Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino Insists He Doesn’t Care About Being Sack

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that he is not scared of being sacked as the club’s coach.

Mauricio Pochettino, who has coached Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint Germain within the last five years was appointed the manager of Chelsea ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Pochettino came into Chelsea when the side were transitioning under the watch of their new owners, Todd Boehly and his consortium.

Note that since the consortium took over the running of the club ahead of the 2022-2023 season, they have spent over one billion dollars on new players. Yet, they are one of the most unstable elite clubs in Europe.

Pochettino has not been able to make any tangible difference at the club so far as they have been struggling especially in the Premier League.

So far this season, the Argentine tactician has led Chelsea to 10 wins, four draws, and 10 defeats. This abysmal run has left them in the 10th spot in the league table with 34 points in 24 games.

Due to this negative form, there has been a series of speculations that Chelsea are planning to sack coach Pochettino.

But ahead of Chelsea’s league game against Manchester City at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, coach Pochettino who could get around £10 million if he is sacked this season, said, “I don’t care about the rumours.”

He continued, “I don’t care about the tension. I don’t care about the pressure. I don’t care about the stress.

“We know really well which is our reality and we are going to keep working.”