Mauricio Pochettino Reveals How Chelsea Owners Reacted To Wolves’ 4-2 Win

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, has revealed that the club owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, messaged him after a humiliating 2-4 defeat at the hands of Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino was expected to be sacked after the humiliating defeat at the hands of Wolves on February 4, 2024. This defeat came after Liverpool humiliated the Blues at Anfied with a 4-1 spanking.

These defeats have dropped Chelsea to the 11th spot with 31 points after 10 defeats, four draws, and just 9 wins.

But despite the abysmal run of coach Mauricio Porchetino and his boys, the Argentine tactician claimed that he received a “very good text” from Chelsea owners.

“I received a very good text after the game against Wolves from the owners. We’re all together in this”, Porchetino said ahead of Chelsea’s 4th round replay against Aston Villa at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

Earlier, Naija News reported that Chelsea would part with around £10 million as a pay-off to Porchetino and his coaching crew if they choose to sack him this season with 18 months left on his contract.

But Chelsea are likely to breach the Premier League financial fair play rule if they decide to let the Argentine tactician leave.

They can only create room to sack Porchetino without breaching any financial rules if they can sell some of their home-grown talents in the coming summer transfer window.