‘Why Chelsea Are Scared Of Sacking Mauricio Pochettino’

Chelsea are reportedly scared of sacking their struggling coach, Mauricio Pochettino because they risk breaching Premier League financial fair play rule.

Mauricio Pochettino was brought in ahead of the 2023-2024 season to rebuild Chelsea and also continue with the winning culture at the club.

Unfortunately for the Argentine tactician, it has been a very rough ride for Chelsea, especially in the Premier League.

Under his tutelage, Chelsea have recorded just nine wins, four draws, and ten league defeats. The abysmal performance has led the Blues to the 11th spot with 31 points in 23 games.

This means that the club stands little or no chance of finishing in the Champions League spot ahead of next season and might not play European football if they fail to win the FA Cup title this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a chance of winning not just the FA Cup, they can also win the Carabao Cup if they beat Liverpool in the final on February 25.

Unfortunately, they have a very slim chance of beating the Reds that embarrassed them 4-1 in the Premier League on January 31.

Naija News gathered that Chelsea would have sacked Mauricio Pochettino but they would have to pay at least £10million pay-off since the coach still has 18 months left on his contract.

If they sack him before the expiration of his contract, Chelsea, who have spent over £1 billion since Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital took over the club in 2022, could breach the Premier League financial fair play rules.

According to financial analysts, Chelsea have to sell players for tens of millions of dollars by the end of June to avoid fines for exceeding spending caps. This problem has been made worse by Chelsea’s inability to let go of locally developed players like Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah in January.

Because local players are seen as pure profits, Chelsea were prepared to sell Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, and Armando Broja last month.

Unfortunately, the Blues failed to sell Chalobah, while Broja only signed a loan deal with Fulham when their £50 million worth of value pulled him out of a long-term deal. Gallagher’s value is dropping as the summer approaches and the last 12 months of his contract draw near.

Amidst that, Chelsea are currently looking at their £1 billion transfer expenditure internally to try and figure out why they are having such a bad season, according to the Mail.