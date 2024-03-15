Teams Qualified For 2023/2024 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals, Time Of Draw

The 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 campaign ended on Thursday night with some mouthwatering scorelines.

Bayer Leverkusen who have been unbeaten all season almost met their doom against Azerbaijan Premier League club, Qarabağ FK in the Europa League round of 16 second leg clash on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

They needed one Qarabağ player to be red-carded in the 63rd minute at the BayArena before they were able to come from two goals down to beat their visitors 3-2. They qualified for the Europa League quarter-final stage 5-4 on aggregate.

At London Stadium, West Ham United were able to turn around a 1-0 first-leg deficit to beat Freiburg 5-0 in the return leg. That was more than enough for them to ease into the quarter-final round of the Europa League.

As for Liverpool, they proved too big for Sparta Prague as they spanked them 6-1 at Anfield Stadium to qualify for the next round of the competition, 11-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Premier League club, Brighton succeeded in beating Roma 1-0 in the second leg of their tie but that wasn’t enough to cancel the 4-0 spanking they suffered in the first leg. Hence, Brighton’s journey in the competition ended 4-1 on aggregate.

Below are the final results of the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 and the teams that qualified for the quarter-finals:

Rangers 0-1 Benfica (2-3 Aggregate) – Benfica qualified

Slavia Prague 1-3 AC Milan (3-7 Aggregate) – AC Milan qualified

Villarreal 3-1 Marseille (3-5 Aggregate) – Marseille qualified

West Ham United 5-0 Freiburg (5-1 Aggregate) – West Ham qualified

Atalanta 2-1 Sporting Lisbon (3-2 Aggregate) – Atalanta qualified

Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Qarabag FK (5-4 Aggregate) – Bayer Leverkusen qualified

Brighton 1-0 Roma (1-4 Aggregate) – Roma qualified

Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague (11-2 Aggregate) – Liverpool qualified

Note that the draw for the 2023-2024 Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15.