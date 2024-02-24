Xabi Alonso Helps Bayer Leverkusen Breaks Bayern Munich’s Record

Fast-rising Spanish tactician, Xabi Alonso, has led Bayer Leverkusen to break Bayern Munich’s record of 32 games in all competitions without a defeat in a single season.

Xabi Alonso and his boys achieved this feat after beating Mainz 2-1 on Friday in front of their home fans at the BayArena.

The win means that Bayer Leverkusen are now the only German club to record 33 games unbeaten run in a single season in all competitions.

The win also took Bayer Leverkusen’s lead over second-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga to 11 points gap pending the outcome of the Bayern vs RB Leipzig clash at 6:30 p.m. later today, February 24.

Xabi Alonso and his boys are currently the only club in the top five leagues in Europe that are yet to lose a league game.

In the Bundesliga, Leverkusen have recorded 19 wins, four draws, and no defeat in 23 league games. They are now 11 games away from winning their first German Bundesliga title in their history.

They are also on the verge of breaking Bayern Munich’s run of 12 Bundesliga titles in a row and ending Bayern’s dominance at least for this season.

Interestingly, Xabi Alonso and his boys are still open to winning the Europa League and the DFB-Pokal this season.

Due to Alonso’s unprecedented run so far this season, he is reportedly wanted by his former clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the end of this season.