Xabi Alonso Not Thinking Of Replacing Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

The manager of Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has made it clear that he is not currently thinking of the coaching job at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso who has been enjoying an unprecedented run at Bayer Leverkusen is seen as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp who announced his exit from the Anfield Stadium on Friday, January 26.

Alonso just started elite coaching in the second half of the 2022-2023 season in which he met Bayer Leverkusen around the relegation zone and was able to push them to a 6th place finish.

Hence, this ongoing 2023-2024 season is the 42-year-old Spanish tactician’s first full season in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and he has been doing an extraordinary job.

Under his watch, Bayer Leverkusen have recorded 15 wins and three draws in 18 Bundesliga games so far this season. They are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues that are yet to record a defeat this season.

Xabi Alonso are leading the league table with 48 points, four points above the perennial winners of the league, Bayern Munich.

Due to how he has been able to transform an average team into a team contending for all the tournaments they are currently involved in including the Europa League, Alonso who had played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich in his active days, is seen as a potential successor to Klopp.

When asked about the possibility of replacing Klopp at Liverpool at the end of this season, Xabi Alonso said, “Honestly… I don’t have a direct answer (laughs). I’m happy here right now, that’s for sure, and only thinking about Leverkusen”.

Ahead of Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga clash against Borussia mönchengladbach at 6:30 p.m. later today, Alonso added: “Speculation is normal. At the moment I am really happy here… I’m not thinking about May, I’m thinking about Saturday’s game”.

“Each day is a challenge, each game is a challenge, and were are on an intense and beautiful journey here in Leverkusen.

“I am not thinking about the next step, I am thinking about where I am right now, I am in a great place and I am enjoying myself. And I think it’s the right place, so that’s all I can say.

Story continues below advertisement

“What’s going to happen in the future? I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”