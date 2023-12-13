Coach Xabi Alonso Says Victor Boniface’s Form Surprised Him

The Manager of Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso said he didn’t expect that his Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface would adapt so quickly to German football.

Hence, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder praised the in-form Victor Boniface whose unprecedented performance has earned him four straight Rookie of the Month awards and one German Bundesliga Player of the Month award.

Recall that Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen last summer from the Belgian Pro League club, Union Saint Gilloise, and has since adjusted to life in the Bundesliga.

Since then, he has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 21 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

On his recent assessment of the Nigeria international, coach Xabi Alonso said: “We could not be certain that the players would perform so well straight away.

“With Victor (Boniface), he is still very young, maybe we didn’t expect this so quickly from him.

“But obviously, we are also very pleased that he has made such a good impact as well.”

Due to Victor Boniface’s prolific form at Bayer Leverkusen, he landed himself a call-up to the national team on September 10, 2023. Since then, he has made four international appearances and has scored a goal.

Story continues below advertisement



Boniface’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen will expire on June 30, 2028.