2023-2024 Europa League Round Of 16 Draw In Full

The European football governing body, UEFA, has completed the draw for the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League round of 16 earlier today, February 23.

As usual, the Europa League round of 16 draw took place at the Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland hours after the completion of the eight knockout round play-off.

The draw featured the eight Europa League group-stage winners and the winners of the eight knockout round play-offs.

During the draw, UEFA paired the eight-seeded teams against the eight unseeded teams in such a way that clubs from the same country wouldn’t have to face each other.

The seeded teams will play the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 away from home on Thursday, March 7, and then play the return leg at home on March 14.

Note that there is no away goals rule, just like in the UEFA Champions League. This means that if the tie ends in a draw at the end of the second leg, the tie will be decided by extra time and then a penalty shootout.

Below is the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 complete draw: