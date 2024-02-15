UEFA Releases List Of Most Expensive Squads In Europe

The European football governing body, UEFA, has listed Premier League giants, Manchester United, as the most expensive squad in Europe.

UEFA came to this conclusion after the 2023 financial year which means that no football squad in Europe has a total amount of financial value as Manchester United.

According to a UEFA publication that went viral earlier today, February 15, Manchester United’s entire squad is currently worth £1.21 billion.

This is coming at a time when the Red Devils are struggling to win titles and do well in major competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

United are currently sitting in the 6th spot on the league table with 41 points in 24 games, five points below 5th-placed Aston Villa.

They have since ended their journey in the 2023-2023 UEFA Champions League after finishing bottom of their group.

The second on the ranking is the reigning Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup champions, Manchester City, whose squad is currently worth 1.1 billion naira.

Interestingly, clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint Germain are worth less than one billion in terms of the total value of the clubs’ squads.

Below are the top ten most expensive squads in Europe according to UEFA:

1. Man United – £1.21bn

2. Man City – 1.1bn

3. Chelsea – £927m

4. Real Madrid – £882m

5. PSG – £802m

6. Liverpool – £774m

7. Arsenal – £761m

8. Juventus – £658m

9. Tottenham – £570m

10. Inter Milan – £504m