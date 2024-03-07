Europa League: Leverkusen Secures Late Draw Against Qarabag To Keep Unbeaten Run Alive

In the dying moments of a tense match on Thursday (today), Patrik Schick’s powerful header secured a 2-2 draw for Bayer Leverkusen against Qarabag in the Europa League.

Naija News reports that this result extends Leverkusen’s impressive unbeaten streak to 35 games.

Despite their unbeaten record, Xabi Alonso’s side trailed 2-0 at halftime in their last-16 clash in Azerbaijan.

Yassine Benzia and Juninho scored for the home team, which had previously been defeated twice by Leverkusen in the group stages.

Aware of the potential first competitive loss since May 2023, Alonso made eight changes to his starting lineup in the second half.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Florian Wirtz made an immediate impact by scoring a goal with a skilful chip just moments after being substituted into the game.

It is worth noting that Leverkusen, currently leading the Bundesliga by 10 points, continues to demonstrate its determination and versatility as it competes in multiple competitions.

Schick, yet another substitute for Alonso, equalized the score 12 minutes after entering the field. He brilliantly headed in a pass from Robert Andrich during the second minute of stoppage time.

Today’s match draw marks Leverkusen’s fifth out of 35 matches this season, in addition to their impressive 30 wins. It secures an advantageous position for Alonso’s team in the upcoming return leg in Germany next week.