Oliseh Hails Victor Boniface After Winning Bundesliga For Bayer Leverkusen

Former Nigeria midfielder, Sunday Oliseh, has identified Victor Boniface as a player most likely to lead the Super Eagles to an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph.

Victor Boniface was arguably the hottest Nigerian striker earlier this season as he scored 16 goals for Bayer Leverkusen before January 2024 despite being his debut season at the German Bundesliga club.

Boniface suffered a setback in the first week of January 2024 when he suffered an abductor injury that forced him to undergo surgery. Despite missing almost three months of action, he is still the highest goalscorer at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season.

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker, who missed the 2023 AFCON due to his abductor injury, scored a goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 14.

The victory helped Leverkusen to win their first German Bundesliga title in their history.

After the triumph, Oliseh took to his X page to write that Victor Boniface has all the skills needed to lead the Super Eagles to win titles as he congratulated him for winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the perennial winners, Bayern Munich.

Oliseh wrote: “Victor Boniface was once again extraordinary as Leverkusen grabbed its first-ever Bundesliga title with 5 games left to play.

“Boniface is strong, skillful, intelligent, mobile, and calm under pressure and I am convinced he will lead Nigeria to AFCON glory & more soon. Congrats.”