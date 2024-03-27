Four Countries Qualify For AFCON 2025 Group Stage Qualifiers

Four more countries have just secured their places in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) group stage qualifiers after the second leg matches of the preliminary stage on Tuesday, March 26.

Liberia, South Sudan, Chad, and Eswatini are the last countries to enter the group stage of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, thanks to their aggregate win in a two-legged encounter.

The said countries had to enter the group stage of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers through the preliminary round due to their poor placement in the African ranking.

Eswatini almost lost the opportunity to qualify for the group stage qualification round as they struggled to draw 2-2 with Somalia in the second leg of the preliminary round. But their 3-0 win over Somalia in the first leg was all they needed to scale through 5-2 on aggregate.

Chad completed a home-and-away smashing of Mauritius before booking themselves in the group stage. They won the first leg 1-0 and finished it with a 2-1 second-leg win to scale through 3-1 on aggregate.

Liberia made it to the group stage after defeating Djibouti 2-0 in the first leg and then drawing 0-0 in the second leg, which added up to a 2-0 aggregate victory.

South Sudan knocked out Sao Tome and Principe via an away goal rule after scoring a goal in their away 1-1 draw. The second leg, which was at home, ended in a 0-0 draw.

The four aforementioned countries will now join 44 other countries in the group stage of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers. The qualifiers will produce 24 national teams for the tournament proper in Morocco next year.