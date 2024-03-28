CAF Confederation Cup: USM Alger Protest Kick-Off Time For Rivers United Clash

Advertisement

Algerian club, USM Alger, are not happy with the kick-off time for their CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final first-leg clash with Rivers United.

USM Alger and Rivers United will meet at the adopted home ground of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The game will kick off at 2 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. which was the initially scheduled kick-off time.

The timing of the game is believed to be a big disadvantage for the reigning Confederation Cup winners because of the hot weather expected at the said time.

Hence, the Algerian side who are used to playing in cooler weather have written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to complain about the kick-off time.

A statement from the Algerian club reads: “The management of our team, received a letter from CAF, which includes the change of time of our team’s match against Rivers Nigeria for the CAF Quarterfinals, from 17:00 to 14:00 at the request of Rivers FC.

“Therefore, we inform our audience that the administration of the Union of Capital has officially sent a message to the Confederation of African Football, intending to override the decision of programming the timing of this match taking into account the fasting factor approved by “CAF” in the draw of the quarter-finals of the CAF Cup.”

Meanwhile, the head coach of USM Alger, Juan Carlos Garedo, has stressed that he and his team are coming to Nigeria to grab the maximum three points.

“We will do everything to come back with victory from Nigeria,” the coach told the club’s media.