Rivers United Secure Slim Win Over USM Alger In Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals

Advertisement

Former Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United, managed to beat Algerian club, USM Alger to give themselves an advantage going into the second leg of the tie.

Earlier today, March 31, USM Alger were at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo to take on the only surviving Nigerian club on the continent, Rivers United, in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

During the game, Rivers United wasted a series of opportunities to score as many goals as possible to be on a safer side ahead of the second leg.

The NPFL side managed to secure a slim 1-0 home victory courtesy of the 10th-minute goal from Augustine Ojekepha.

Advertisement

After the game, Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma told reporters that he was disappointed that his team didn’t convert their chances.

“We worked hard to create chances but the chances were not converted,” he said.

“We will go back to the drawing board and see how we can improve on that.

Advertisement

“For the scoreline, we just thank God we were able to win because that is the most important thing.

“We will go away to Algeria with a good fight and hopefully we will come out with a better result.”

Rivers United must ensure that they secure at least a draw in Algeria next Sunday to scale through to the semi-final stage of the competition.

Advertisement