CAF To Cancel Confederation Cup, Rates African Football League Above CCL

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), is reportedly set to end the reign of the Confederation Cup.

Note that the CAF Confederation Cup is an annual association football club competition established in 2004 from a merger of the CAF Cup and the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

It is the second tier of club football in Africa which features 59 clubs who are placed in 16 groups. The clubs qualify for the competition after winning their domestic Cups. The clubs that finish third in the top 12 ranked leagues in Africa also qualify for the tournament.

A report by Daily Post claimed that CAF intends to replace the Confederation Cup with the African Football League which was introduced in 2023.

Based on this development, the African Football League will increase from eight teams to an expanded number of teams which is yet to be disclosed.

According to the update from the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the African Football League will now be the major club competition on the continent starting next season.

This means that the CAF Champions League will become the second-tier league in Africa and will be run like the soon-to-be-defunct Confederation Cup.

This also means that instead of the winners of the CAF Champions League representing Africa in the FIFA Club World Cup, winners of the Super League will take the said position.

Note that no Nigerian club has ever won the CAF Confederation Cup. The only Nigerian club to ever play in the quarter-finals of the competition is Rivers United.