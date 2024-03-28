CAF Confirms Dates For Champions League, Confederation Cup Finals

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that this season’s Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will be played in a home-and-away format.

The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup finals will take place on different days in May, as the football body announced today, March 28.

When will the 2023-2024 CAF Champions League Final Take place?

The 2023-2024 CAF Champions League final will take place in a home-and-away format. The first leg is scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024, while the second leg will take place on May 25, 2024.

This means there will not be a specific host for the Champions League final, unlike in the UEFA Champions League.

When will the 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Final Take place?

The 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Cup final will also take place in a home-and-away format just like the CAF Champions League final.

The first leg of the Confederation Cup final will take place on May 12, 2024, while the second leg of the final will take place on May 19, 2024.

Which NPFL Club Is Still Playing On The Continent In the 2023-2024 season?

Rivers United are the only Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club still playing on the continent so far in the 2023-2024 season.

Rivers United are now in the quarter-final stage of the Confederation Cup, and they will play their first leg of the round against USMA of Algeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday, March 31.