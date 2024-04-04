Rivers United Gain Advantage As CAF Stops Use Of Fireworks By USM Alger

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stressed that no fireworks are allowed in all its competitions ahead of the Confederation Cup clash between Rivers United and USM Alger.

On Sunday, April 7, the Algerian club, USM Alger, will host the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United, in the second leg of the Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

The first leg ended in a 1-0 win for Rivers United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on March 31, 2024.

This means that all Rivers United needs to scale through to the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the club is to defeat or draw with the Algerian club.

To avoid this, the USM Alger fans might deploy the use of fireworks to intimidate the visiting Rivers United at the Stade du Julliet in Algiers on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, USM Alger shared a statement on their X page to warn their fans against using fireworks during the match which will kick off at 10 p.m. They had to warn the fans because it is now illegal for fireworks to be used during CAF competitions.

The club’s statement reads: “We, therefore call on our loyal fans who will travel to the 5th July stadium to support the team in their AFC Confederation Cup quarter-final against Rivers United of Nigeria this Sunday, beautify the sportsmanship and civilized behavior we are used to as supporters of Federation, by supporting the team to victory and making sure not to throw Tosses, sparks and fireworks on the field to avoid “caf” penalties that could be harsh on our team and spoil its joy.

“The fans of Al-Itihad have always been special in the way they encourage their team and receive praise both in and out of the country.

“And today it is more demanding than ever to be sweet with the spirit of responsibility and redraw beautiful pictures in the stands without exposing the team to punishment. We are all in for qualifying.”