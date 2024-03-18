CAF Confirms Confederation Cup Quarter-Final Kick-Off Time As Rivers United Set To Make History

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the kick-off time for the 2023-2024 Confederation Cup quarter-final round.

The 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final round will be played in a home-and-away format. Based on the release from CAF, the first leg of the Confederation Cup quarter-final round will officially take place on March 31.

The second leg of the tie will take place on April 7, with Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United, playing away in the second leg.

Note that Rivers United are the only NPFL club still playing in a CAF competition in the ongoing season.

They haven’t won a CAF trophy in the history of the 2022 NPFL champions, which means that this season’s Confederation Cup could be their first continental title if they manage to win it. If that happens, they will also become the first NPFL team to win the Confederation Cup.

To continue with their quest of achieving that, they must beat USM Alger of Algeria in the first leg of the tie at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday, March 31, and then grab at least a draw in the second leg.

Below is the CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-finals schedule:

4 p.m. | Rivers United FC v USM Alger

5 p.m. | Stade Malien v Dreams FC

7 p.m. | Abu Salim SC v RS Berkane

7 p.m. | Future FC v Zamalek SC

Sunday, 07 April | Second Leg Fixtures

4 p.m. | Dreams FC v Stade Malien

7 p.m. | Zamalek v Future FC

9 p.m. | RS Berkane v Abu Salim SC

9 p.m. | USM Alger v Rivers United