CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals Draw: Rivers United Get Algerian Club

The Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have gotten their opponents for the quarter-final stage of the 2023-2024 CAF Confederations Cup.

Rivers United who are yet to win a continental title in their history will have to go through the Algerian club, USMA, in their quest to reach the next stage of the Confederation Cup.

The 2022 NPFL champions will host the first leg of the encounter on March 29 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, their adopted home.

The second leg of the tie will take place in Algeria on April 7, 2024.

Note that Rivers United went as far as this stage last season where they were knocked out by lowly ranked Young Africans of Tanzania.

Interestingly, the Port-Harcourt-based side are the only Nigerian side still involved in continental football so far this season.

Note that no Nigerian team has ever won the CAF Confederation Cup. If Rivers United manages to win this year’s edition of the tournament, they will be the first Nigerian club to achieve the feat.

Below is the full 2023-2024 CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-finals draw:

Rivers United of Nigeria Vs USMA of Algeria

Libya’s Abu Salem Vs RS Berkane of Morocco

Egypt’s Modern Future Vs Zamalek of Egypt.

Dreams of Ghana vs Stade Malien of Mali