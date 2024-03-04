How Rivers United Qualified For CAF Confederation Cup Quarter-finals

2022 winners of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Rivers United, have scaled through to the quarter-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United, who are also known as the Pride of Rivers, beat 10-man Dreams FC of Ghana 2-1 in their last group game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday, March 3, to book themselves a place in the money-spinning stage of Africa’s second-tier league.

The Rivers United vs Dreams FC of Ghana clash was more or less a final for the NPFL club because a defeat or a draw in the game would have ended Rivers’ hope of progressing further in the tournament.

Fortunately, Rivers United were able to keep the flag of Nigeria flying on the continent as they are the only NPFL side still playing continental football in the 2023-2024 season.

During the game, the visiting Ghanaian club got the opening goal through the boots of Abdul Aziz Issah in the 40th minute.

The visitors went into the break with a slim lead, but the hosts came out smoking in the second half as they grabbed the equaliser in the 61st minute courtesy of Echeta Ugonna Deputy’s strike.

That wasn’t enough for the former NPFL champions to walk into the second round of the competition, but the Dreams FC refused to give them a chance to score the winner.

The incident that completely changed the game in the favour of the Nigerian side happened in the 81st minute when a Dreams FC player was red-carded.

About 19 minutes after (90 + 10 minutes), Enyinnaya Kazie Godswill scored the match-winner to make it 2-1 for Rivers United. The goal won the game for the Nigerian side and gave them the ticket to the quarter-finals round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former champions of the NPFL will now have to wait for the draw, which will take place later this month, to know their next opponent.

Other teams left in the competition are USM Alger (Algeria), Future FC (Egypt), Zamalek (Egypt), Abu Salim (Libya), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Stade Malien (Mali).