CAF Announces 2025 AFCON Preliminary Round Draw In Full

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) completed the preliminary round draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier today, February 20.

This is coming over two weeks after the conclusion of the largely successful 2023 AFCON which was won by the hosts, Ivory Coast on February 11.

It is also coming on the day a CAF official confirmed that the 2025 AFCON will take place in July and August 2025 after a series of back-and-forths.

Before the main qualification round for the competition begins, the preliminary round will take place from 20 to 26 March 2024. The games will be played in a knockout form and a home-and-away format.

Earlier, CAF announced that the bottom eight teams in the most recent FIFA ranking will feature in the preliminary round.

The teams are Chad, Mauritius, Liberia, Eswatini, South Sudan, Djibouti, Sao Tome, and Somalia.

Before the preliminary round draw on Tuesday, which takes place at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, the football body divided the eight teams into two pots.

Pot 1 featured Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, and Chad, while Pot 2 featured Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia, and Eswatini. This means that none of the teams in the same pot would play against each other.

At the end of the main draw, Somalia was paired against Eswatini, Sao Tome was paired against South Sudan, Chad was paired against Mauritius, and Djibouti was paired against Liberia.

Note that none of the countries mentioned above have ever won the AFCON, and only four of them will make it to the 2025 AFCON group stage qualification round.

Below are the 2025 AFCON preliminary qualification round fixtures

Somalia Vs Eswatini

Sao Tome Vs South Sudan

Chad Vs Mauritius

Djibouti Vs Liberia