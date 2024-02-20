Kick-Off Date For 2025 AFCON In Morocco Revealed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly agreed that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will take place in July and August 2025 in Morocco.

The debate has been raging over the possible period of the year when the 2025 AFCON would kick off, since the 2023 edition of the tournament ended in Ivory Coast on February 11.

Unlike the 2021 and the 2023 editions of the tournament which have to be delayed for about 6 months respectively due to harsh weather concerns, the 2025 AFCON risks being delayed due to the FIFA calendar.

Over the years, CAF has preferred to hold the AFCON in the summer, a period of the year when all the major leagues across Europe are on break. But that changed when Cameroon hosted the 2021 AFCON. Recall that the tournament was held between January and February 2022 instead of July and August 2021 due to weather issues.

Note that the 2023 edition suffered the same fate as it had to be rescheduled from July and August 2023 to January and February 2024 due to the hostile climatic conditions in Ivory Coast.

Hosting the continental tournament during winter was a huge issue for European clubs who had to release some of their star players for the tournament while top European leagues were ongoing.

Hence, CAF has been making efforts to return it to July and August outings. However, there is fear that the tournament might clash with the expanded version of the FIFA Club World Cup, which is expected to take place in the summer of 2025.

Interestingly, the following year, 2026, is the FIFA World Cup which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Hence, the 2025 AFCON commencement date has been the subject of a huge debate.

Earlier this month, CAF president Patrice Motsepe was asked when the tournament would commence but he refused to give any specific answer.

But an unnamed CAF official has told AFP that there is “an agreement in principle between CAF and the Moroccan Football Federation for the AFCON to be held during the summer, more precisely in July and August” 2025.

It is expected that if the tournament takes place in the said months, it won’t clash with the FIFA Club World Cup, which is likely to take place in June and July.

The CAF official added, “This agreement was found with the support of FIFA after talks that began several months ago and which intensified during the last edition which finished this month in Ivory Coast.

“The dates currently proposed are July 20 to August 16 or 17, 2025.”