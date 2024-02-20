Super Eagles’ Frank Onyeka Was Best Tackler At 2023 AFCON – CAF

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Frank Onyeka, was the best tackler in the just concluded 2023 AFCON, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Frank Onyeka was named the “tank” at the 2023 AFCON due to his unprecedented display at the tournament in which he played all seven Eagles’ games at the competition.

He was very instrumental in the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s run from the group stage to the final of the tournament.

Recall that the Super Eagles didn’t lose a game throughout the group stage and the knockout stages but lost 2-1 in the final of the tournament to the hosts, Ivory Coast.

Days after the 2023 AFCON, CAF confirmed that Frank Onyeka made 14 tackles and 11 interceptions, which were the highest at the tournament.

The 26-year-old Brentford midfielder achieved this after playing a total of 608 minutes of football out of a possible 660 minutes.

Onyeka’s compatriot, Calvin Bassey, had the second-highest tackles at the tournament (13). This is seen as the direct opposite of the soft style of football the Fulham defender was known for before the tournament.

Bassey is closely followed on the rankings by DR Congo and FC Lorient defender Gédéon Kalulu (12 tackles). South Africa’s Aubrey Modiba, and Ivory Coast’s Ghislain Konan, who have 11 tackles each, were the joint 4th best tacklers at the 2023 AFCON.