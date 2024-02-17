Frank Onyeka Welcomed Back From 2023 AFCON With Liverpool’s Bashing Of Brentford

Less than seven days after becoming the first Brentford player to play in a major international tournament final, Frank Onyeka and his teammates received the bashing of the season from Liverpool.

Recall that Frank Onyeka was an integral member of the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the 2023 AFCON.

He helped the team to reach the final of the tournament which they lost to the hosts, Ivory Coast, 2-1, on Sunday, February 11.

Earlier today, February 17, Frank Onyeka was in Brentford’s squad that played against Premier League table-toppers, Liverpool.

He started from the bench in the 63rd minute when Liverpool were leading 2-0 but five minutes after his introduction, Mohamed Salah, who replaced the injured Diogo Jota in the 44th minute of the encounter, made the scoreline 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Ivan Toney tried to lead a comeback against Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium when he scored a goal for the home team in the 75th minute. Unfortunately, that was the best they could get from the game as Cody Gakpo sealed the 4-1 victory for Liverpool in the 86th minute.

The emphatic victory has left Liverpool on top of the league table with 57 points in 25 games, five points above second-place Manchester City who still have two games in hand. As for Brentford, the defeat has dropped them down to the 14th spot with 25 points in 24 games.