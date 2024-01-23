Mohamed Salah To Stay Out Of Football For Three To Four Weeks – Liverpool Assistant Coach

The assistant manager of Liverpool, Pep Lijnders, has revealed that Egyptian winger, Mohamed Salah, is likely to be sidelined for three to four weeks.

He also confirmed that Mohamed Salah would return to the club on Wednesday for an “intensive rehabilitation program”.

Recall that the 31-year-old Salah sustained the injury during an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) game between Egypt and Ghana on January 18.

Egypt managed to draw 2-2 with the Black Stars in his absence. Also, Egypt drew 2-2 with Cape Verde in his absence.

His agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, took to his X page to claim that Salah’s injury was “worse than first feared”. Liverpool added that Salah would be treated with a “view to being back in action as soon as possible for club and country, giving him the best chance to return to compete at Afcon”.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, Liverpool assistant coach, Pep Lijnders said Salah suffered a “proper tear in his hamstring”.

The coach said: “It’s expected [he will] return in three to four weeks if everything goes smoothly.

“It will go smooth, and it will go right because of how we’ve treated his body before.”

He added: “I always said before what I’m really happy about is the medical team of Egypt and the medical team of Liverpool really worked together and were in close contact and both made this decision.

“It’s an example of how international football and club football should operate to put the player in the center.”

As it stands, on January 27, Egypt will take on the runners-up in Group F in an attempt to advance to the quarterfinals without the injured Mohamed Salah.