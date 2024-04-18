Europa League: Liverpool, West Ham Out, See Semi-finals Fixtures

The 2023-2024 season is indeed a tough one for Premier League clubs in Europe as Liverpool and West Ham United crashed out of the Europa League.

Liverpool were seen as favourites to win the Europa League this season but Atlanta stunned them 3-0 at Anfield last week, but the Reds recorded a 1-0 win in the return leg which was not sufficient. Hence, they crashed out 3-1 on aggregate.

At London Stadium, West Ham United almost ended the unbeaten run of Bayer Leverkusen as they enjoyed a 1-0 lead until the 89th minute before Leverkusen equalized. With that, the Premier League club crashed out of the Europa League 3-1 on aggregate.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Roma performed a miracle by using just ten men to defeat AC Milan 2-1 in the return leg earlier today, April 18. They knocked out Milan 3-1 on aggregate after playing with a man down from the first half.

At the time of writing this report, Marseille and Benfica were battling for the last spot in the semi-finals. They were on 2-2 aggregate and in extra time of the encounter.

Note that the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals will take place on May 2 and the second leg will take place on May 9.

Below are the Europa League semi-finals fixtures:

Marseille or Benfica Vs Atalanta

Roma Vs Bayer Leverkusen