Frank Onyeka Reveals Struggles Of African Players After Every Winter AFCON

Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka, who is expected to be part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2023 AFCON, has revealed that it is always difficult for African players to regain their place in their clubs after a winter AFCON.

Frank Onyeka and other over 40 African players plying their trade in the Premier League, would leave their respective clubs in January for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place in June and July 2023, which was the period for the summer break, but had to be moved to January and February (winter) due to the unfriendly weather condition in the host country.

Hence, clubs that have African players across Europe would have to make do without their star players for at least four weeks due to the tournament.

Frank Onyeka, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that crashed out in the round of 16 during the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon from January to February 2022, said it took a lot for him to adjust after returning to Brentford from the tournament.

“When you get back the team is settled, they’re playing well. Getting into the team again takes a long time”, Frank Onyeka told the BBC.

“Mentally a player needs to be strong because it’s not easy leaving your team for four weeks and coming back.”

Despite the difficulties of readjusting after the tournament, Onyeka noted that it has always been a thing of joy to represent the Super Eagles in AFCON.

“I’ll always want to represent my country on the big stage. It’s an honour to wear the green and white shirt, so it’s something that I have to do,” he said.

“I was a boy playing in the streets of Nigeria and now I’m representing the Super Eagles at Afcon.

Story continues below advertisement



“It is a dream come true, because after watching Afcon legends in past years, now you’re going to be part of the team. I’m looking forward to it so much.”