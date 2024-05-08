Bright Osayi-Samuel Might Miss Super Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers In June

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has sustained an injury that is likely to keep him away from the national team in June.

Bright Osayi-Samuel who was a part of the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad that finished second in the 2023 AFCON suffered an ankle injury during a Turkish Super Lig game between his team, Fenerbahce and Konyaspor which ended in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday, May 7.

Due to the injury, the Nigerian right-back was forced out of the game in the 52nd minute and was replaced by Mert Muldur.

Though Fenerbahce have confirmed that Bright Osayi-Samuel has been injured, they didn’t confirm the severity of the injury.

But since it is an ankle injury, the 26-year-old midfielder might not be fit enough before May 19 when Fenerbahce play their must-win league game against their arch-rivals, Galatasaray who are currently leading the league table with 6 points ahead of Osayi-Samuel’s team.

Also, if the injury keeps the midfielder unfit beyond two weeks, he might not be invited for the must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and the Benin Republic in June.

Note that the newly appointed Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, will lead the team to take on South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 3, and then take on Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on June 10th.

Nigeria need to win the two games to move at least to the second spot in their 2026 World Cup qualification group.