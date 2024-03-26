Bright Osayi-Samuel Explains Why He Had To Beat Up Trabzonspor’s Fan

Super Eagles defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel has revealed that he had to defend himself against Trabzonspor fans because a fan attacked him and his teammates with a knife.

Bright Osayi-Samuel made headlines earlier this month when he was seen punching down a Trabzonspor fan and descending on him after a league game.

The incident happened at Papara Park on March 17, 2024, after Bright Osayi-Samuel’s Fenerbache defeated the home team 3-2.

While the away team players were celebrating the victory, which cemented their place in the second spot of the Turkish league table, fans of the home team stormed the pitch and began to attack Fenerbahce players and officials.

Osayi-Samuel said some of his teammates were left with bruises and cuts after the attack as he insisted that he fought back out of self-defense.

“The fans attacked the team, some had weapons on them, I had to defend my team, it was in self-defense, that’s what happened,” Osayi-Samuel was quoted as saying by Bein Sports.

“My teammates suffered cuts and bruises, some were scared, and several others also joined me to try to defend the team.”

He added, “Some people say what I did was not self-defense. If someone comes at you with a knife in his hand, how can this not be self-defense? They came to the field from the stands.

“I only had to defend my team and my friends there. Many of my teammates were coming into the locker room with cuts and bruises.

“I cannot understand how such events are possible on a football field.”

Bright Osayi-Samuel is currently on international duty with the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The defender started in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Ghana on March 22. He is expected to keep his place when the Super Eagles take on Mali in Marrakech,

Morocco, at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.