Why Super Eagles’ Bright Osayi-Samuel Might Not Be Banned For Fighting Turkish Fan

The legal framework in Turkish football tends to protect Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel from being banned over his clash with a fan in Turkey.

Bright Osayi-Samuel was caught in a chaotic situation last weekend after his Turkish club, Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor 3-2 away from home.

While the away side were celebrating the victory, some fans of the home side stormed the pitch to attack the players of the visiting team.

Osayi-Samuel was seen in a video knocking a masked Trabzonspor’s fan down and then descending on him in defense of his teammates.

After the incident, Turkey’s interior minister Ali Yerlikaya, announced via his X page that an investigation into the incident has commenced.

Amidst that, reports claimed that Bright Osayi-Samuel might be banned for ten games due to his violent confrontation with the fan.

However, the argument has been that the 2023 AFCON silver medalist confronted the fan in self-defense.

Fortunately for him, Turkish football laws permit a player or official to defend himself or herself at any given time.

Article 4 of the Turkish FA rules states that: “Self-defence provisions are regulated in Criminal Procedure Law. It has been determined as a rule that no punishment will be given for actions taken to repel an unfair attack on a right belonging to oneself or someone else, which is certain to occur or be repeated, in a proportionate manner, according to the current conditions. However, for an action to be considered as self-defense, it depends on these conditions being met fully and completely.”

In line with this, Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to be a free man as he is set to reunite with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Morocco for their friendly games against Ghana on March 22 and Mali on March 26.

Meanwhile, some fans of Fenerbahce have built a graffiti mural in honour of Bright Osayi-Samuel for showing bravery against the Trabzonspor fans.