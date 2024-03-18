Bright Osayi-Samuel Becomes Hero At Fenerbahçe After Beating Up Trabzonspor Fan [Video]

It was a very dramatic weekend for Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, who went beyond defending the goalpost to defending his teammates at Fenerbahçe.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and his teammates were celebrating their 3-2 win in the Turkish league over Trabzonspor on Sunday, March 17, when fans of Trabzonspor evaded the pitch and attacked the visiting team.

In defense of his teammates, Osayi-Samuel was seen knocking down a pitch evader who attempted to launch an attack against them.

Security operatives had to separate the Nigeria international from the evader who was completely overpowered by the Nigerian.

After the game, a crowd of Fenerbahçe fans waited outside the stadium to chant the name of Bright Osayi-Samuel for standing up for his teammates.

Note that before the chaotic end to the game at Papara Park, the visiting team, Fenerbahçe, took the lead as early as in the 13th minute through former Manchester United midfielder, Fred.

The Brazil international doubled the lead for the visitors in the additional time of the first half. But in the second half, the home side gained massive momentum as they scored two goals within 13 minutes to grab an equalizer.

Unfortunately, the home side couldn’t hold on to the draw as former Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi scored the winner in the 87th minute.

That forced the game to end 3-2 in favour of the home side and cemented their place in second place with 79 points in 30 games, two points below first-placed Galatasaray.

Watch how Bright Osayi-Samuel knocked down a football fan below: