Troost-Ekong Lists Why He Respects Super Eagles Coach, Finidi George

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong, has highlighted some of the things he respects about the team’s new coach, Finidi George, which include the coach’s humility and his legendary status.

Finidi George was part of the golden generation of Nigerian footballers that won the 1994 AFCON and took second in the 2000 edition. He was also part of the team that took Nigeria to the 1994 FIFA World Cup round of 16 for the first time in the history of the country.

Apart from that, George played at some of the biggest clubs in Europe including Ajax, Betis, and Mallorca.

After retiring from active football, he led Enyimba of Aba to win the 2022-2023 Nigeria Premier Football League title as a manager. He served as the assistant coach to former Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro for 20 months and also served as the team’s interim coach in March.

The 53-year-old Port Harcourt-born tactician is currently the head coach of the Super Eagles and William Troost-Ekong is very happy to see that the former Ajax winger is in charge of the Super Eagles.

“George Finidi is a legend. In African football, and Nigerian football, even here in Greece, whenever ex-Nigerian players are mentioned, Finidi’s name always comes up. Especially growing up in Holland, just outside Amsterdam, for someone who played so much for Ajax and achieved so much there, he’s someone I look up to and feel very connected to,” Troost-Ekong said according to Soccernet.

“He is always very humble, too humble for what he has achieved. Everyone recognizes the work he did for Enyimba last year when he won the league. So, for him to now get the chance to be the interim head coach [now the full-time head coach], I am very happy to see that. He’s a great guy.”