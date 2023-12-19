Brentford’s Frank Onyeka Admits Nigerians Are Not Happy With Super Eagles

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka has admitted that the supporters of the team are not happy with the team’s performance ahead of the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13.

The Super Eagles qualified for the 2023 AFCON with ease and with a game in hand before the end of the qualification series.

Unfortunately, the Eagles recorded two successive draws in their last two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against minnows, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Hence, most supporters of the Nigerian team are not confident that the star-studded Super Eagles squad would be able to do well with other compact teams at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria will start facing the heat of the tournament from the group stage as they have been paired with the host, Ivory Coast as one of the three teams they will face in Group A.

But the good news is that the Super Eagles defeated Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals when Nigeria last won the tournament in South Africa ten years ago.

While Frank Onyeka begged for more support for the Super Eagles, the Brentford midfielder stressed that he and his teammates need to be mentally ready for the tournament to make the supporters proud.

“I know our fans are frustrated because of our performance but we still need their support ahead of the AFCON,” Onyeka said.

“The draws we had in the last two games is something we need to learn from.

“African teams are not easy to play against and it’s something that we need to prepare ourselves mentally and physically for ahead of the AFCON. We know what it takes to win the AFCON.”