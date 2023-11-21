Zimbabwe Coach Not Satisfied By 1-1 Draw With Super Eagles

The head coach of Zimbabwe national team, Baltemar Brito is not happy that his team missed the opportunity of defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

On Sunday, the Super Eagles traveled to Rwanda, to take on Zimbabwe in their second game in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. To the dismay of most Super Eagles fans, the Nigerian team came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with the lowly-rated team.

With just two shots in the first forty-five minutes, Brito’s team was able to contain the Eagles’ threat and gain the confidence they needed thanks to their 26th minute goal.

The Nigerian team had to wait until the 67th minute to grab the equalizer from Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City.

After the Super Eagles’ subpar performance against the Zimbabweans at the Huye Stadium, the head coach of the Zimbabwean team, Brito, claimed that his team aimed to beat the Super Eagles.

“They (Nigeria) are good; of course, we started the game to win. We expected to win the game. Unfortunately, we drew, but we had ambitions of winning the game,” Brito said.

“The result of the game comes from the atmosphere that we’ve had from this camping. Since day one, we have felt positive vibes between the technical staff and the players.

“The players came here with open hearts to represent the country. They fought too much today, and this good performance is just about them.”

The draw has left Nigeria in second place in Group C with one point behind South Africa, who will play Rwanda in their second game on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe and Nigeria have the same number of points (2), but the Zimbabweans are currently occupying the third spot on the log.