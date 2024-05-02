Finidi George, Three Other Super Eagles’ Coaches From Bayelsa (FULL LIST)

Former Super Eagles winger, Finidi George, has been appointed as the new head coach of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team, as disclosed by the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday, April 29.

A statement from the NFF announced that its Board had approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee to appoint the 52-year-old former Ajax Amsterdam and Real Betis forward as head coach.

According to The Nation, there are four Super Eagles coaches hailing from Bayelsa State, comprising three former coaches and one current coach.

All four coaches are natives of Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa State.

Below are profiles of four prominent Super Eagles coaches from Bayelsa State:

1. Finidi George:

George Finidi, a former Nigerian player, now serves as the head coach of the Nigeria national football team.

Renowned as a right winger, he gained prominence at Ajax, contributing to their victory in the 1995 Champions League, among other accolades, before concluding his playing career with stints in Spain and England. Finidi represented Nigeria in two World Cups during the 1990s.

2. Samson Siasia:

Samson Siasia, a former Nigerian professional football striker, served as the head coach of the Nigeria national team from 2010 to October 2011, and was later reappointed in 2016.

However, FIFA banned Siasia from football activities for life in August 2019 due to a match-fixing investigation, a penalty later reduced to five years.

3. Monday Sinclair:

Monday Sinclair, a revered football tactician, played a pivotal role in nurturing talents such as Finidi George and Taribo West.

Starting his coaching career with Sharks FC (now Rivers United), he went on to manage several clubs, including Bayelsa United and Nzalang Nacional in Equatorial Guinea. He briefly held the position of head coach of the Super Eagles in 1997.

4. Paul Hamilton:

Paul Ebiye Hamilton, a Nigerian footballer and manager, passed away in 2017. Following his retirement as a player, he transitioned into coaching, notably guiding the U-20 national team.

Although he was appointed head coach of the Nigeria national football team in 1989, his tenure was short-lived after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He later coached the female national team in their inaugural World Cup appearance and obtained his UEFA coaching license in 2006.