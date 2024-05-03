Super Eagles: Finidi Not Willing To Work With Amokachi, Amuneke

Newly appointed Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, is charting a different course for his tenure by opting not to include his former teammates, Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amuneke, in his backroom staff.

Naija News reports that despite the duo being considered for assistant coach positions, and having also applied for the head coach role, Finidi is set on assembling his own team.

This decision follows Finidi’s recent appointment as head coach, with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) affirming his autonomy in selecting his coaching staff.

According to reports from SCORENigeria, Finidi is keen on bringing in fresh perspectives to the team’s management rather than reuniting with old teammates.

Amokachi and Amuneke, both prominent figures in Nigerian football with substantial international experience, were seen as potential candidates to support Finidi.

However, the new head coach’s strategy appears to focus on new collaborations to drive the national team forward.

The NFF’s support for Finidi’s approach to staff selection underscores a commitment to providing the necessary autonomy that new coaches often need to implement their vision and strategies effectively.

As the Super Eagles look forward to a new chapter under Finidi George’s leadership, the football community is keenly watching to see how this decision will impact the team’s dynamics and performance on the international stage.