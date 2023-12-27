Sports
Names Of English Premier League Players Set For 2023 AFCON
Most of the Premier League clubs in the 2023-2024 season will miss at least one player as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence on January 13.
Over 40 Premier League players will miss most of the league games scheduled for January to at most, February 11 due to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.
The worst-hit Premier League club is Nottingham Forest who could miss at least six of their players, excluding the injured Taiwo Awoniyi, due to the tournament.
Another set of clubs that are heavily hit in the league are Manchester United, West Ham United, and Brighton who have at least four players each who would travel down to Ivory Coast for the biggest football festival in Africa.
Note that the 2023 AFCON was initially billed to take place between June and July this year but had to be postponed to January and February due to the unfriendly weather in Ivory Coast.
The initial schedule would have prevented the tournament from clashing with the schedule of the major leagues in Europe. Unfortunately, that can no longer be avoided as clubs across the world, especially in Europe, would have to lose some of their most important players in the most important period of the season.
Below are all the Premier League players that will be in Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON:
Arsenal
Thomas Partey – Ghana
Mohamed Elneny – Egypt
Aston Villa
Bertrand Traore – Burkina Faso
Bournemouth
Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast
Dango Ouatarra – Burkina Faso
Antoine Semenyo – Ghana
Brentford
Frank Onyeka – Nigeria
Bryan Mbuemo – Cameroon
Yoane Wissa – DR Congo
Brighton
Tariq Lamptey – Ghana
Carlos Baleba – Cameroon
Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast
Samy Chouchane – Tunisia
Burnley
Anass Zaroury – Morocco
Lyle Foster – South Africa
Chelsea
Nicolas Jackson – Senegal
Crystal Palace
Jordan Ayew – Ghana
Cheick Doucoure – Mali
Everton
Idrissa Gueye – Senegal
Fulham
Calvin Bassey – Nigeria
Alex Iwobi – Nigeria
Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah – Egypt
Luton Town
Issa Kabore – Burkina Faso
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu – DR Congo
Manchester United
Andre Onana – Cameroon
Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco
Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia
Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast
Nottingham Forest
Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast
Willy Boly – Ivory Coast
Ibrahim Sangare – Ivory Coast
Moussa Niakhate – Senegal
Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal
Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria (out with an injury)
Ola Aina – Nigeria
Sheffield United
Ismaila Coulibaly – Mali
Anis Ben Slimane – Tunisia
Tottenham Hotspur
Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal
Yves Bissouma – Mali
West Ham United
Mohamed Kudus – Ghana
Maxwell Cornet – Ivory Coast
Nayef Aguerd – Morocco
Said Benrahma – Algeria
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria
Boubacar Traore – Mali