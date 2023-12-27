Names Of English Premier League Players Set For 2023 AFCON

Most of the Premier League clubs in the 2023-2024 season will miss at least one player as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence on January 13.

Over 40 Premier League players will miss most of the league games scheduled for January to at most, February 11 due to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The worst-hit Premier League club is Nottingham Forest who could miss at least six of their players, excluding the injured Taiwo Awoniyi, due to the tournament.

Another set of clubs that are heavily hit in the league are Manchester United, West Ham United, and Brighton who have at least four players each who would travel down to Ivory Coast for the biggest football festival in Africa.

Note that the 2023 AFCON was initially billed to take place between June and July this year but had to be postponed to January and February due to the unfriendly weather in Ivory Coast.

The initial schedule would have prevented the tournament from clashing with the schedule of the major leagues in Europe. Unfortunately, that can no longer be avoided as clubs across the world, especially in Europe, would have to lose some of their most important players in the most important period of the season.

Below are all the Premier League players that will be in Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON:

Arsenal

Thomas Partey – Ghana

Mohamed Elneny – Egypt

Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore – Burkina Faso

Bournemouth

Hamed Traore – Ivory Coast

Dango Ouatarra – Burkina Faso

Antoine Semenyo – Ghana

Brentford

Frank Onyeka – Nigeria

Bryan Mbuemo – Cameroon

Yoane Wissa – DR Congo

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey – Ghana

Carlos Baleba – Cameroon

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast

Samy Chouchane – Tunisia

Burnley

Anass Zaroury – Morocco

Lyle Foster – South Africa

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson – Senegal

Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew – Ghana

Cheick Doucoure – Mali

Everton

Idrissa Gueye – Senegal

Fulham

Calvin Bassey – Nigeria

Alex Iwobi – Nigeria

Fode Ballo-Toure – Senegal

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah – Egypt

Luton Town

Issa Kabore – Burkina Faso

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu – DR Congo

Manchester United

Andre Onana – Cameroon

Sofyan Amrabat – Morocco

Hannibal Mejbri – Tunisia

Amad Diallo – Ivory Coast

Nottingham Forest

Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast

Ibrahim Sangare – Ivory Coast

Moussa Niakhate – Senegal

Cheikhou Kouyate – Senegal

Taiwo Awoniyi – Nigeria (out with an injury)

Ola Aina – Nigeria

Sheffield United

Ismaila Coulibaly – Mali

Anis Ben Slimane – Tunisia

Tottenham Hotspur

Pape Matar Sarr – Senegal

Yves Bissouma – Mali

West Ham United

Mohamed Kudus – Ghana

Maxwell Cornet – Ivory Coast

Nayef Aguerd – Morocco

Said Benrahma – Algeria

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Algeria

Boubacar Traore – Mali