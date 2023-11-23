Nottingham Forest Confirms Taiwo Awoniyi May Miss 2023 AFCON

Premier League club, Nottingham Forest, have confirmed that the Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, will be out of football for “months”.

Taiwo Awoniyi who left the Super Eagles of Nigeria camp after the 1-1 draw against Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has sustained a groin injury.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool striker aggravated the injury when he played in the aforementioned match last Thursday and had to be substituted in the second half of the game.

Awoniyi had to return to England for further treatment and will now undergo surgery to treat the injury which could take more than two months to fully heal.

This is coming less than two months to the commencement of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on January 13 in Ivory Coast. And it is coming less than two days to Nottingham Forest Premier League game against Brighton at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.

Before now, Taiwo Awoniyi who helped Forest to avoid relegation last season, has scored four goals in ten Premier League games so far this season.

Ahead of Forest’s league game against Brighton, Forest’s coach, Steve Cooper said: “We’ll definitely see him again this season, but it’s groin surgery so it will take a little while.”

He continued: “It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months.

“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him.

“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored. He’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well, so to get an injury like this is harsh on him.

“We’ve got to support him through the process of coming back stronger.”