Taiwo Awoniyi Wins Two Awards At Nottingham Forest

The in-form Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi has been named as the best player at Nottingham Forest for August.

Awoniyi’s goal against Manchester United on August 26 was also voted the club’s goal of the month.

So far in the 2023-2023 season, Taiwo Awoniyi has displayed that he is in blistering form as the 25-year-old striker has scored three goals and provided an assist in four games.

He has also scored at least a goal in seven consecutive matches for Nottingham Forest from last season making him the third player after Mohamed Salah and Sheyi Adebayor to display such form.

A statement from Nottingham Forest announcing Taiwo Awoniyi as the winner of the club’s Player of the Month for August, reads: “In August, the striker scored three goals in three matches, becoming only the third African player to score in seven consecutive Premier League matches.

“Awoniyi’s nine goals in seven consecutive Premier League outings saw him become the first Forest player ever to do so, subsequently leading to an August Premier League Player of the Month nomination.

“Having received a whopping 83% of the Player of the Month votes, Awoniyi has also won the August Goal of the Month award for his run and finish against Manchester United.”

As for his goal of the month award, Nottingham Forest announced that two of Taiwo Awoniyi’s three goals were up for the award but his goal against Manchester United received the highest number of votes which represented 38 percent of the total votes.

“Much like Awoniyi’s start to the campaign, Forest made an electric start in Manchester, with Awoniyi winning possession off Marcus Rashford halfway before bearing down on goal and producing a composed finish to beat André Onana”, the club’s statement added.

“Awoniyi’s goal at Arsenal, scored after another lung-busting run upfield, finished second, whilst Chris Wood’s last-minute winner against Sheffield United finished third.”

Taiwo Awoniyi was also nominated for August Premier League Player of the Month and he is up against West Ham’s Jarod Bowen, James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur, Rodri (Manchester City), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) and Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).