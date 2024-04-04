Super Eagles’ Stanley Nwabali Insists No Transfer Offer For Him Yet

Advertisement

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has revealed that he has not received any transfer offer since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended on February 11, 2024.

Stanley Nwabali was one of the best goalkeepers at the 2023 AFCON as he kept four clean sheets and led the Super Eagles to the final of the tournament where they lost to the hosts, Ivory Coast.

In the semi-final stage of the tournament, the Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper stopped two penalties to help Nigeria scale over Bafana Bafana.

Due to his outstanding performance at the tournament, there were reports that some clubs in Europe were making inquiries concerning him. Some of the clubs that have reportedly shown interest in him are Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers, Saudi Arabia Pro League club, Al Ettifaq, and Belgian Pro League side, Union St Gilloise.

Advertisement

But in an interview with FARPost, the 27-year-old goalkeeper said, “You see, to be honest, I’ve never seen anything on my table ever since AFCON.

“Maybe those clubs might have spoken to my team or my manager. But at this point, we can’t do anything.

“And they can’t approach me because it would be unprofessional. They must go to my club or my manager.

Advertisement

“So I don’t know if there’s something on the table maybe waiting for towards summer or transfer window. You know most clubs always do this. When they show interest, you’re opening the way to some other clubs.

“So, some people always keep it a secret, and when they get you, they get you once. For now, I know nothing.”