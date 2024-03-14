La Liga’s Cadiz Compare Their Goalkeeper To Stanley Nwabali

Spanish La Liga club, Cadiz, have compared the current form of their goalkeeper, Jeremías Ledesma, to the form Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali showed at the 2023 AFCON.

Stanley Nwabali made his name in international football during the 2023 AFCON, during which he led the Super Eagles to the final of the tournament.

In the group stage, Nwabali conceded just a goal and kept four clean sheets before the semi-final against South Africa, the home country of his current club, Chippa United.

During the semi-final stage, the 27-year-old goalkeeper saved two penalty kicks as Nigeria knocked out South Africa via a penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for Stanley Nwabali, the Super Eagles lost the 2023 AFCON final to the hosts, Ivory Coast, with a 2-1 scoreline.

Since the tournament ended, his performance has attracted the attention of numerous clubs across Europe, including relegation-threatened La Liga club, Cadiz, who have compared their goalie to the Nigerian goalie.

The Argentine goalkeeper, who is currently trying to push Cadiz out of the relegation zone, kept a clean sheet as the club stunned Atletico Madrid 2-0 on March 9, 2024.

The win was the third time in the 2023-2024 season that Cadiz had recorded a victory, and the first time since September 1, 2023.

Hence, Cadiz hailed the 31-year-old Argentine goalkeeper’s performance against Atletico Madrid via a post on X. The club wrote: “He (Ledesma) learned from Nwabali in his beast mode at the AFCON”.

Note that Cadiz is currently 18th in the league table with 22 points from 28 games.