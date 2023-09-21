La Liga Club Cadiz Mourns Mohbad

Spanish La Liga club, Cadiz CF stunned most fans of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, by paying tribute to the Nigerian musician on Wednesday.

Mohbad who became famous for his “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” and “Feel Good” hit songs died controversially on September 12, 2023.

He died at the age of 27-year-old leaving behind a five months old baby and a young wife.

Since his demise, there have been a series of unprecedented calls for investigation and prosecution of the people who allegedly contributed to his untimely death.

These calls became necessary because of the number of videos, voice recordings, and pictures that went viral after it was announced that he had died.

The contents of the aforementioned media alleged that Mohbad was subjected to intense bullying and assaults by people allegedly linked to his former record label Marlian Records World owned by a fellow musician Naira Marley.

Amidst that, the family of the late singer decided to rush Mohbad’s burial as he was shabbily buried about 24 hours after his demise despite being a practicing Christian.

“We continue to be shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Nigerian rapper @iammohbad,” Cadiz shared on X.

“We wish for rest and justice for the family. Your star will shine brighter than ever in the sky. RIP Mohbad.”

Cardiz’s post is coming hours to the commencement of the candlelight procession and tribute night organized in honour of Mohbad later tonight.

As the Nigeria police continue to investigate the cause and other circumstances surrounding the demise of the singer, Cadiz who are currently placed 8th in La Liga will continue their quest to finish strong in the league on Sunday, September 24 when they face Real Betis. The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m.