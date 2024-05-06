Group Asks Nigeria Police To Investigate UK-Based Nigerian, Lagata, For Alleged Blackmail Of Mohbad’s Wife

The Justice For Mohbad Group (JMMG), an organization dedicated to securing justice for the deceased musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad , has demanded that the Nigerian Police look into claims of blackmail directed at the late singer’s widow, Wunmi, and influential group members.

According to SaharaReporters, in a statement signed by one of its leaders, King White, the group pinpointed the UK-based alleged blackmailer as Adebanwo Idowu Fatai, also known as Lagata.

White, in the statement, highlighted that the ongoing dispute surrounding the death of the late singer has not yet been settled.

He stressed that some individuals impersonating sympathizers of Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, have resorted to a massive blackmailing campaign to obstruct justice for the deceased singer.

White emphasized that the group remained determined to seek justice for Mohbad and noted that the late singer had been a source of inspiration for many aspiring artists during his life and even after his death.

White said, “We have at our disposal reports of how the United Kingdom-based Adebanwo Idowu Fatai, also known as Lagata, allegedly resorted to blackmail and lies against Wunmi and members of our group.

“As much as we seek justice for the late Mohbad, we urge the Nigerian police to investigate all the various atrocities allegedly committed by Lagata and his members even as we warn them to desist from further cyber-bullying and blackmailing of the singer’s widow Wunmi and members of our group, else, we will take legal action against them.

“Evidence of their various illicit deals both home and abroad are in the public domain and we are ready to expose them to the public for them to know that they are just pretenders, serial liars and blackmailers.”