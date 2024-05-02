Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Speaks On Secretly Conducting DNA Test For Their Son, Liam

Wunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has denied reports of conducting two secret DNA tests for their baby, Liam.

Naija News reports that celebrity journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, had alleged a popular Yoruba Nollywood actress and Wunmi secretly had two DNA tests on Liam.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Thursday, Wunmi dispelled the rumours, saying, “It is a lie.”

It would be recalled that there has been controversy over the paternity of Liam, the only child of the late Mohbad, before his sudden demise.

Joseph Aloba, the late singer’s father, has also been at loggerheads with his son’s wife, Wunmi, over the demand for a DNA test to determine whether Liam is indeed his grandson.

Joseph’s stance has generated reactions on social media, with many Nigerians supporting him and others against him.

Meanwhile, Law Lee, an associate of the popular singer Naira Marley, has openly expressed disdain for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, in a recent social media post.

This statement has intensified the existing controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023.

Law Lee’s declaration of increasing hatred towards Mohbad surfaced on Instagram on Friday, aligning with an ongoing feud within the music industry that involved another artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, criticizing Zinoleesky for his recent luxury car purchase amid a lack of recent musical hits.

Law Lee linked his feelings to previous disparaging remarks Mohbad allegedly made about Zinoleesky, suggesting that these comments had triggered Portable’s public confrontation.