BREAKING: Pathologist Reveals Details Of Mohbad’s Autopsy Report

The toxicology test carried out on late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed that the singer’s cause of death could not be ascertained.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, while addressing journalists after the Coroner’s inquest on Wednesday.

The lawyer revealed that the pathologist in his submission in court said that at the time the test was carried out the body of the singer had already decomposed.

He said: “According to him, the cause of death cannot be determined.

Advertisement

“He gave a lot of reasons. He said by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death. So the summary he is saying is that the cause of death cannot be ascertained and when you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear, no particular reason.”

Shittu said the pathologist also said the cause of the death could be attributed to reaction to certain drugs administered on him before he died.

“He also went further to say that it may be attributed to reaction to certain drugs administered on him before he died. Again he then qualified that to say he does not know whether it is those drugs that actually led to his death,” he added.

Advertisement

Recall that the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Richard Somiari, had on March 20 said that the toxicology result of Mohbad would be ready in the next three to four weeks.

Somiari, while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer said, “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He assured of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.

Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12, 2023, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.